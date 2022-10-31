Here are Some Spooky Valorant Wallpapers Perfect For Halloween
Halloween-themed Valorant wallpapers to mark spooky season.
Valorant doesn’t get the sort of themed events we see in games like Overwatch, so if you’re in the mood for spooky season then you won’t find anything in-game to mark the occasion. Well, the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Twitter account is taking matters into its own hands, celebrating with some Halloween-themed wallpapers, and they’re so cool we thought we’d give them a signal boost.
There are a bunch of different ones, each featuring one of the game’s iconic Agents. Those we’ve featured below are for desktop, but if you’re on mobile then there are mobile-friendly versions over on the latest @valorantesportsemea instagram story.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!🎃
Which agent are you most afraid to face?
Celebrate with our scary wallpapers👻 pic.twitter.com/qyv3Hs9vg5
— VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) October 31, 2022
Valorant’s Episode 5, Act 3 is now well underway, with the new season of content introducing only the second new Agent of 2022. He’s called Harbor, and while his arrival was much-anticipated his impact on the meta has so far been anything but spectacular. Twinfinite has recently written about Harbor’s underwhelming launch and our hopes that he’ll soon get a much-needed buff. You can read it here if you haven’t already.
