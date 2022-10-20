GTA Online Adds Beast vs. Slasher, 3x Rewards on Freemode Events, & Much More

It’s Thursday in October, so you know that Rockstar Games had to yet again pull out all of the spooky stops for GTA Online’s weekly update. This time around players can once again participate in the Adversary Mode known as Best vs. Slasher, getting a cool 2x reward bonus when playing it to boot.

Freemode events and challenges also get a nice boost, as you’ll be able to rake in 3x the rewards while playing them this week. You can check out the full list of goodies coming in this update right down below.

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode returns with Double GTA$ and RP

Double GTA$ and RP on Exotic Exports – but beware of a rogue Cerberus truck thwarting delivery efforts

Triple GTA$ and RP on Freemode Events and Challenges

Free Famine Mask for playing any time this week

for playing any time this week Free Green Vintage Mummy Mask for completing a Payphone Hit

for completing a Payphone Hit 40% off all Garages

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Karin S95 This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: An Orange Übermacht Zion Classic (50% off) with Faux Rust livery, the Shitzu Defiler painted in Classic White with Classic Orange Stripe livery, a Metallic Sunrise Orange Declasse Tampa, the Western Zombie Chopper painted Classic Dark Steel wrapped in the Ghost Flames livery, and a Pearlescent White Karin Everon (30% off) in the Harsh Souls livery

The Truffade Thrax LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Lampadati Viseris is up for grabs for those who place among the Top 3 in Street Races three days in a row

The Ocelot Locust (30% off), Pfister Comet Safari (50% off), and Vapid Bullet (50% off) Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Declasse Tampa, Vapid Bullet, Pfister Comet Safari and Übermacht Zion Classic, 40% off the Nagasaki Blazer Aqua, 30% off the Ocelot Locust, Karin Everon and Pfister Neon

: The Benefactor Terrorbyte, Nightclub Light Rig and Cargo Storage Upgrades, Double GTA$ and RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Tripled Nightclub Warehouse Production Speed, and Double GTA$ on Business Battles, free Halloween Gear, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

