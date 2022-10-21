God of War Ragnarok Features Four Different Unique Graphics Modes

Play the new God of War game at 120 FPS, if you have the TV

With God of War Ragnarok only a few weeks away, a handful of outlets have gotten a hands-on preview of what to expect with the upcoming Sony Exclusive. Press-Start.com.au was able to confirm Ragnarok’s performance options for the PS5 version of the game.

While it depends on the display you have, God of War Ragnarok will have a total of four performance modes available:

Resolution – 4K/30FPS Locked

Performance – 60 FPS Locked

Resolution (High Frame Rate) – 4K/40FPS Locked (HDMI 2.1)

Performance (High Frame Rate) – ~120 FPS (HDMI 2.1)

The ones that will be available to everyone, regardless of your TV, will be the now-standard performance and resolution modes. The latter will feature a native 4K Resolution at 30 FPS, while the former will target 60 FPS at a dynamic resolution.

If you managed to snag a 4K TV or Monitor with 120hz and HDMI 2.1 support, you have the option to use the High Frame Rate version of the resolution and performance modes. The former will see Ragnarok locked at 40 FPS, while the latter will target 120 FPS with VRR support.

The recent God of War revival series is no stranger to offering players performance options, as the previous game in the series, God of War, also had a performance and frame-rate mode when it was released on PS4. God of War even received a patch that allowed PS5 owners to run the game at a locked 60 FPS with Checkerboard 4K Resolution.

God of War Ragnarok will launch on Nov. 9 for PS5 and PS4.