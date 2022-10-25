Elden Ring Patch 1.07.1 Nerfs a Defensive Ash of War

Image Source: FromSoftware

Out of seemingly nowhere, FromSoftware has just deployed a brand new update for its acclaimed open-world action-RPG, Elden Ring. The new patch will purportedly be rolled out later today, and is dubbed Version 1.07.1.

The news comes by way of a new tweet from Elden Ring’s official Twitter account, which you can see for yourself down below:

ELDEN RING update 1.07.1 is available now.



Full patch notes can be viewed here: https://t.co/TM9RyGs30N



Please apply this patch to continue playing #ELDENRING online. pic.twitter.com/o3K2EKMend — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 25, 2022

It was only a few weeks ago when we last had a new 1.07 update, which brought a cavalcade of fixes and buffs, including new weapon and magic changes, and PvP damage scaling tweaks.

For all you Tarnished out there who’re curious, here’s the full rundown of the new 1.07.1 Elden Ring update, which should go live later today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC:

Major Changes included in the latest patch

Ash of War – Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Incantation – Inescapable Frenzy

Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.

Additional information

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.07

Regulation Ver. 1.07.1

Some changes mentioned in the 1.07 update patch notes posted on Thursday, October 13 were incorrectly mentioned. The incantation Flame of the Fell God and Gurranq’s Beast Claw cannot be charged; patch notes were edited accordingly.

The Incantation Black Blade is currently missing its follow-up attack when cast from the left hand. This issue will be corrected in a future update.

