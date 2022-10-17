Elden Ring Getting Special Jazz Music Concert

Get ready to hear Eldern Ring’s soundtrack all jazzed up.

Bandai Namco announced today that it will host a special Jazz music event dedicated to the super-popular game Elden Ring by FromSoftware.

The event will be broadcasted live from Hollywood and will star Grammy Award winner Kenny Garrett and Japanese jazz artist Takuya Kuroda.

The title is “A Night in the Lands Between,” and it’ll be hosted on December 3 2022 at the Bourbon Room.

It’ll include melodies from Elden Ring’s soundtrack performed in Jazz style including improvisation.

Two in-person shows are planned at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. PST. Tickets are available in different tiers including a VIP package that includes collectible items, the digital soundtrack, and access to the post-show video on demand.

Below you can check out a trailer of the event featuring Garrett and Kuroda-san as they talk about the upcoming performance.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America senior director of esports and live entertainment Wataru Nakasuji accompanied the announcement with a trailer:

“We want to celebrate the incredible success of ELDEN RING by presenting this truly unprecedented live and livestreamed Jazz concert, giving fans a different way to immerse in the rich engaging world that has dominated their gaming days and nights this past year. While video game soundtracks have seen variations as symphonic music and even Rock n’ Roll, our ‘A Night in the Lands Between’ Jazz event is exploring a wonderfully different treatment of the ELDEN RING soundtrack. Jazz master Kenny Garrett and new generation player Takuya Kuroda are both truly world-class musicians, respected and renowned by lovers of Jazz around the world, and they are now lending their different talents to give birth to a new creative way to meld music and video games.”

Takuya Kuroda also commented:

“If I can pick one word to describe this project, it’s epic. I think that’s really the important part, it’s just the experience of watching the performance by us, and [saying] just like ‘wow this is stunning’, and then ‘wow this is really the music for ELDEN RING.”

Last, but not least, we hear from Kenny Garrett.

“I’m always thinking about that we take the audience on a journey. It’s not going to be what you thought it was.”

Elden Ring is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC; if you’d like to know why it’s so popular, you can check out our review.

The game has sold 16.6 million copies since its release in February 2022.