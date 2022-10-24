10 Video Game Halloween Costume Ideas That’ll Make You Look Fang-Tastic

It’s that time of year when video game players can walk around dressed up as their favorite video game characters while blending in with society- at least for one night. Nearly every pop culture character or property you can think of has been converted into a video game, but we’re staying true to characters who originated from video games. If you’re looking for inspiration this year, these are some of the best video game Halloween costumes in 2022. If you dress up as any of the characters on our list, you’ll entertain others while having a terribly fun time!

Emma Wearing a Freaky Clown Mask from The Quarry

Image Source: Youtube @Ruba

Let’s start this list off with the scariest choice, since many of you might want to put some spookiness into your holiday fun. If you want to freak people out this season in the easiest way possible, look no further than Emma from the Quarry. Think about the scene where she scared the heck out of Jacob if you chose to wear the scary clown mask. You can do the same this Halloween by dressing casually and unassuming in your everyday clothes, and when one of your friends least expects it, pull out the scariest clown mask you can find from your pocket (if it won’t fit, maybe hide it under your shirt or in a backpack/bag), put the mask on, and then tap them on their shoulder… When they turn around, they’ll have one of the most memorable Halloweens for sure!

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and/or Toad from Super Mario Brothers

Image Source: Nintendo

There’s no better way to represent your Nintendo fandom than by dressing up as a character from Nintendo’s most beloved franchise, the Super Mario Brothers. If your friends are willing, you guys can form a cast of characters ranging from Bowser, goombas, koopas, shy guys, and so much more. So many choices exist out there from standard replica costumes to humorous ones that have you wearing a Super Mario suit with an attached inflatable Yoshi.

Don’t forget, there are plenty of Mario franchises like Super Mario Strikers, Rabbids, and more to choose from. It’ll be fun to get creative if you also decide to put an original twist on the characters by using a modern style or mixing up their roles. A Princess Peach totally glammed out in some of the latest women’s fashion–in pink, of course, would be unique Imagine a Prince Mario instead of a Princess Peach, and a Super Peach dressed in a plumber’s outfit ready for battle!

Pokemon

Image Source: Nintendo

Another costume representing Nintendo, you can’t go wrong when it comes to Pokemon, which just released Arceus this year. Rather than just catching your favorite Pokemon, why not put on a costume based on them? You have a neverending amount to choose from, and you can either don a full-body suit to replicate your Pokemon, or you can put on some fashionable pieces like hoodies and hats to emulate your costume. If you want to be uber creative, there are basically infinite possibilities if you design your very own original Pokemon hybrid by fusing together recognizable characteristics from some of your favorite little critters. As a last-minute attempt at putting together a Halloween costume, you can put together a bunch of colorful clothes of various styles plus a large hat, and call yourself a Pokemon trainer!

Inkling from Splatoon

Image Source: Nintendo

Who wouldn’t want to put on a bunch of colorful funky clothes, wear a colored wig with either squid legs or tentacles, and carry around a squirt gun filled with colored water? Being an Inkling lets you express your favorite styles from Splatoon 3 for all the world to see. Whether your on team squids or octopuses, there’s no denying how cute and fun these guys are. You’ll also be able to carry around one of their nonconventional weapons ranging from large squirt guns to buckets and paint rollers. Just be careful not to make too much of an unwanted mess!

Beans from Fall Guys

Image Source: Fall Guys

If you’ve ever wanted to experience what it’s like to be a sports team mascot or maybe you just want to stand around at a Halloween party and people-watch without interacting, this is the costume for you. There are people out there wandering around in giant life-size costume of the beans from Fall Guys that look like they belong in a sports game. This will probably be an expensive costume to buy or make, but one thing’s for sure, you’ll stand out among everyone. Expect to be approached all night with a bunch of questions or just plain weirded-out stares. Either way, your mission will be accomplished and it will definitely be one Halloween for the books!

The Phantom Thieves from Persona 5

Image Source: Atlus

You can be both a Japanese high school student and an edgy member of the Phantom Thieves if you dress up as Joker, Ann, Ryuji, and so forth. Originally from 2016, Persona 5 was finally released for PC and Xbox in 2022 along with the definitive edition Persona 5 Royal on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One PS5 and PC. There’s a bunch of stylish characters to choose from and you satisfy your video game and anime sides by celebrating Halloween with this combination. The theme and tones of Persona 5 also work perfectly with Halloween, so you’ll be getting compliments from other Persona and anime fans while having a fun night.

A Character inspired by Elden Ring

Image Source: Bandai Namco

If you’re a medieval enthusiast who has a bunch of costumes and props saved up from past renaissance faires or you have been building up a budding collection, you can put your items to good use. You’re probably already a huge fan of the much-hyped Elden Ring game, so go ahead and put together your battle-hardened outfit that captures the tone of the dark fantasy game. Preferably, you’ll want to wear darker armor, look a bit ragged, have some battle damage plus wounds, and have an assortment of weapons and trinkets. Elden Ring also shows inspiration from Feudal Japan, so you can expand into that style as well.

Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

If you’re a Fortnite fan, you’ll need to bring the battle royale to life, but in a fun and safe way. Remember the camouflage bush from Fortnite? You can wear green clothes and put together a cheap DIY costume with fake tree garlands and leaves. The best part about this costume is waiting outside someone’s house and surprising them when they walk by. With Fortnite, there are a bunch of fun and stylish characters to be. It shouldn’t be hard to find a banana body suit of Peely or a mask of Drift, Mancakes, Chomp Sr., Tomatohead, Guaco, Curstina, Ginger Gunner, Beef Boss, and so on. New skins are released regularly, so you can also put together your own version of your favorite characters with a little bit of research.

Neon White

Image Source: Neon White

For those of you who want to sport a mix of techwear and Japanese-inspired Kabuki masks, you can put on an outfit inspired by this year’s surprise hit Neon White. This speed-running FPS platformer has a fantastic visual art style depicted by its slick-looking cast of assassin characters. Everything’s mostly hyper-white, so you’ll need to get some clean-pressed suits, trench coats, and tight skirts, and add some strappy techwear accessories, boots, belts, and holsters. Finish off the look with your favorite white Kabuki mask from a plethora of styles ranging from oni to kitsune, then you’ll be good to go.

Wordle

Image Source: NY Times

Wordle is the most recent breakout word spelling game that’s attracted millions of casual gamers. You might be wondering how is it possible to dress up as Wordle, but this idea makes for an interesting DIY choice that lets you put your wordplay skills on display. You can make a sheet of fabric with sewn-on letters or find a large plastic organizer with slip-in pockets to put letter cards inside, and make it a wearable costume. Best of all, you can either put in premade words to catch people’s attention, make them laugh, or start conversations. If you’re really daring, you can make a custom Wordle game for others to play!

With this list, there’s something to inspire everyone who wants to dress up and represent the best Halloween video game costumes in 2022. There are plenty of options here to help you put something together, and if you’re on a budget, you won’t have to spend a ton of cash trying to get a super-accurate cosplay replica of a specific character. Instead, you can be creative and frugal, while having an awesome time with family and friends.

