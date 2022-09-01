Yoko Taro’s Voice of Cards RPG Series Continues With The Beasts of Burden Releasing this Month
Square Enix announces Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden.
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was a bit of a surprise release that came out late last year. Written by Yoko Taro, the game was a unique-looking RPG that unfolded entirely through card flips. The series got another entry soon after that, and now we’re getting a third one titled The Beasts of Burden.
You can check out the trailer down below:
Just like the first two games, the story will be narrated by a game master, and the RPG mechanics look largely the same as well. The soundtrack is composed by Keiichi Okabe, who’s best known for his work on the NieR: Replicant and NieR: Automata soundtracks. In addition to that, the DLC packs for this entry will be themed around the mobile game NieR Reincarnation.
- Decoration of Those in the Cage – New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions**
- Handbook Pattern – Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook**
- Mama Avatar – Avatar designed patterned after Mama
- Story Collectors’ Dice – Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier**
- The Cage Board – Board and accessories patterned after the Cage***
- Aid Table – Table patterned after the random draw screen**
- Melody of reincarnation – A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster**
- Pixel Art Set – Replaces all character and enemy illustrations with pixel art**
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is set to be released for PS4, Switch, and PC on Sept. 13.
