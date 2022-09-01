Yoko Taro’s Voice of Cards RPG Series Continues With The Beasts of Burden Releasing this Month

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was a bit of a surprise release that came out late last year. Written by Yoko Taro, the game was a unique-looking RPG that unfolded entirely through card flips. The series got another entry soon after that, and now we’re getting a third one titled The Beasts of Burden.

You can check out the trailer down below:

Just like the first two games, the story will be narrated by a game master, and the RPG mechanics look largely the same as well. The soundtrack is composed by Keiichi Okabe, who’s best known for his work on the NieR: Replicant and NieR: Automata soundtracks. In addition to that, the DLC packs for this entry will be themed around the mobile game NieR Reincarnation.

Decoration of Those in the Cage – New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions**

– New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions** Handbook Pattern – Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook**

– Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook** Mama Avatar – Avatar designed patterned after Mama

– Avatar designed patterned after Mama Story Collectors’ Dice – Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier**

– Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier** The Cage Board – Board and accessories patterned after the Cage***

– Board and accessories patterned after the Cage*** Aid Table – Table patterned after the random draw screen**

– Table patterned after the random draw screen** Melody of reincarnation – A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster**

– A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster** Pixel Art Set – Replaces all character and enemy illustrations with pixel art**

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is set to be released for PS4, Switch, and PC on Sept. 13.

Related Posts