Wuthering Waves Continues to Look Promising and Frantic in New TGS 2022 Trailer

Developed by Kuro Game, who’s best known for releasing Punishing: Gray Raven on mobile devices, Wuthering Waves is an open-world RPG that features that same hack-and-slash combat PGR players will be familiar with as well. The game features a beautiful anime aesthetic not dissimilar to that of Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, but with a much grittier sci-fi vibe.

The developers dropped a new gameplay trailer for Wuthering Waves at Tokyo Game Show this year, which you can check out down below.

In the trailer, we get to see the male protagonist cross swords with a white, demonic looking cyborg. The game has a large emphasis on fast-paced, reactive combat, and that definitely shows here. We also get a glimpse of the female protagonist and some of the darker environments, and if there’s one thing to be said about this game, it’s that the designs look pretty darn cool.

Wuthering Waves doesn’t have a set release date just yet, but is in development for PC and mobile devices.

