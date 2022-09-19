War of the Visions’ FFXIII Collab Starts this Week as Lightning, Hope, & Snow Join the Roster

The Final Fantasy XIII event dropped in the JP version of War of the Visions a couple months back, and we’re finally getting it in the global client this week. Three new UR units will be added to the game for a limited time: Lightning, Hope, and Snow.

The good news is that Hope will actually be given to all players for free this week. You’ll just need to make sure to log in at least one day from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28. Lightning and Snow will need to be obtained through the gacha system, though if War of the Visions’ past record is anything to go by, both characters should get 9-step banners, along with a coin shop pity.

Here’s a preview of the new kits:

Lightning

Army of One: Raises own Slash Res Piercing Rate for 3 turns, then deals 3-Hit Dmg (L) to target and lowers Lightning Res for 3 turns.

Raises own Slash Res Piercing Rate for 3 turns, then deals 3-Hit Dmg (L) to target and lowers Lightning Res for 3 turns. Barrier Buster: Destroys any barrier that reduces Phys Dmg on target, then deals Dmg (M).

Destroys any barrier that reduces Phys Dmg on target, then deals Dmg (M). Lifesiphon: Deals Dmg (L) to targets within range and recovers own AP when enemy is KO’d (up to 2 enemies).

Hope

Last Resort: Raises own MAG for 3 turns, then deals 3-hit Dmg (L) to targets within range based on caster’s MAG stat.

Raises own MAG for 3 turns, then deals 3-hit Dmg (L) to targets within range based on caster’s MAG stat. Phys-synergy: Increases Phys Dmg for allies within range for 3 turns.

Increases Phys Dmg for allies within range for 3 turns. Imperilga: Lowers Area Attack Res of targets within range for 3 turns, then deals Dmg (M) based on caster’s MAG stat.

Snow

Sovereign Fist: Deals Dmg (L) to targets within range and chance of inflicting Stun for 1 turn (does not affect targets with Float status).

Deals Dmg (L) to targets within range and chance of inflicting Stun for 1 turn (does not affect targets with Float status). Smite: Removes all buffs from target, then deals Dmg (L).

Removes all buffs from target, then deals Dmg (L). Reprieve: Will survive fatal Dmg to self 1 time.

And just like previous collab events, there will be new FFXIII-themed quests to take on during the event, as well as bingo boards for each character to help with shard acquisition.

The FFXIII event will run from Sept. 21 to Nov. 8. War of the Visions is now available on mobile devices.

