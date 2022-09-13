TUNIC Finally Arrives on Nintendo Switch Later This Month

Our favorite small fox is coming to Nintendo Switch and is ready to go on another big adventure

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that TUNIC would finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as the Zelda-like adventure was given a release date of Sep. 27, 2022.

You can check out the release trailer and a description of the game right down below.

Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets. BECOME A LEGEND

Stories say that a great treasure is hidden somewhere in this land. Perhaps it lies beyond the golden door? Or somewhere deep beneath the earth? Some tales tell of a palace high above the clouds, and of ancient beings with incredible power. What will you find? REBUILD A SACRED BOOK

During your travels, you’ll reconstruct the game’s Instruction Manual. Page by page, you’ll reveal maps, tips, special techniques, and the deepest of secrets. If you find every last one, maybe something good will happen… BE COURAGEOUS, LITTLE ONE!

Dive into varied, technical combat. Dodge, block, parry, and strike! Learn how to conquer a wide cast of monsters, big and small — and discover useful new items to help you on your way.

For more information on the release of Tunic on Nintendo Switch, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for updates. We’ve also got everything you could ever need to know about releases for the latest Nintendo Direct, which you can find all over the front page at the moment.

