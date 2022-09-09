Tron: Identity Coming From Studio Behind the Solitaire Conspiracy

Those waiting for the next game from Mike Bithell’s Bithell Games, your wait has been answered with the new Tron: Identity. Though, we have no idea what it is. Absolutely no clue. The “trailer” is just that title card after some weird digital-looking circular thing. While the last Tron game made was Tron RUN/r, there’s tons of hope here.

Mike Bithell has produced some great games like Thomas Was Alone and The Solitaire Conspiracy. Both of these are recommended plays and should put plenty of trust in you that Bithill Games can make an awesome Tron game.

Tron: Identity will be out sometime in 2023 and all we know right now is that it will be coming to Steam. You can wishlist it right now.

You can check out the tiny, tiny trailer below.

The Steam page gives plenty of story details.

In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.



TRON: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.



The decisions you make will actively influence the story, with a multitude of possible outcomes, good and bad – all depending on your carefully chosen words. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them. However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs. The world of TRON is growing, and your adventure is the seed.

