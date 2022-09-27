The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Coming With Five More Party Games in October

The Jackbox Party Pack 9, the latest installment of the annual party game series, will be coming to all platforms on Oct. 20, developer Jackbox Games revealed today.

The new pack comes with four new party games and one returning favorite with Fibbage. The trivia-bluffing game Fibbage 4 introduces new categories for two to eight players such as video questions, questions submitted by fans, and an “Enough About You mode.” The four new games in the pack include:

Quixort (1-10 players) – In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It’s as easy as A, C, B!

Junktopia (3-8 players) – A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised. The player with the most valuable items becomes human again!

Nonsensory (3-8 players) – Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player’s prompt ranks on the silliest of scales?

Roomerang (4-9 players) – Channel your inner reality TV star in an attempt to come out on top! Respond to prompts, bring the competition and role-play to avoid being voted out. Never fear though, even when you’re out you’ll find yourself Roomerang-ed right back into the drama!

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 also adds new features with players connecting to games via QR code and the ability to kick players during lobbies and games. The game will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store, Mac App Store, Apple TV/iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

