Tekken 8 Revealed During Sony’s State of Play Showcase

Right off the bat, we got a brief but explosive look at Tekken 8 during Sony’s State of Play Showcase. No official release date was given, simply a “stay tuned,” but the incredible-looking fighter certainly flexed its graphical muscle.

We get to see about a minute of gameplay, which seems interspersed with cinematic cutscenes. The combat is fast and fluid, and the graphics look absolutely stunning. You can check the entire thing out for yourself below:

This showing is quite a surprise, as previously there had been little word of Tekken 8, outside of a short tease for the title during EVO 2022, which followed the finals of the Tekken 7 tournament.

In that tease, we saw Kazuya Mishima carrying Heihachi Mishima’s body to the cliff edge, and throwing it over before smirking at the camera. The trailer we saw today continues the trend of high-stakes melodrama we all love to see in Tekken, taking place during the height of a storm, with typhoons raging in the background.

We will be sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more about Tekken 8, and will keep our fingers crossed that we will get our hands on this one in the not-too-distant future.

Feature image credit: Bandai Namco

