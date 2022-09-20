SWTOR to Release New Forum Platform at the End of September

Star Wars: The Old Republic is set to usher in a new forum platform by the end of September.

Star Wars: The Old Republic has been churning along at a steady pace for the past decade, just recently celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the expansion Legacy of the Sith. While SWTOR has drastically changed since its release back in 2011, the forums haven’t seen the same facelift. By the end of September, that will all change.

According to SWTOR community manager, JackieKo, the old forum will receive a big update on Sept. 29, 2022 which heralds a new platform that is “uniquely SWTOR,” along with a long list of new features.

The release of the new forums will be broken up into two phases, with the first phase bringing the most features and the second phase focusing on community engagement; however, the second phase will start at a later date.

During the first phase, members of the community can look forward to:

Personalized Feeds : Users can customize the forum posts they see through the use of tagging, following other people (like community managers) and topics.

: Users can customize the forum posts they see through the use of tagging, following other people (like community managers) and topics. Optimized Mobile View : The new forums will now have a layout that’s mobile-friendly.

: The new forums will now have a layout that’s mobile-friendly. Announcements : Upcoming special events and updates (like PTS phases) will appear as a banner on the forums.

: Upcoming special events and updates (like PTS phases) will appear as a banner on the forums. Alerts: Similar to announcements, but for minor events such as dev streams.

SWTOR fans will get their chance to play with the new features listed above on Sept. 29, 2022; however, one notable feature missing is the in-game event calendar. It’ll be a welcome feature for sure, giving players a way to set their own clocks to upcoming events.

The second phase will usher in a reward system for users who use the forums, whether it be from boosting posts through liking or creating posts themselves in a constructive and helpful manner. In doing so, users can earn posts for simply being a part of the community and engaging with the SWTOR forums which can be turned in for badges and ranks.

On Sept. 26, 2022, the old forums will go down for maintenance for 72 hours due to the nature of porting 10 years worth of data over to the new platform.

