SIFU Arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 8

SIFU, the Kung-Fu action game released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC earlier this year, will now make its way to Nintendo Switch. Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, SIFU will arrive on the Switch on Nov. 8 of this year.

While much of the game will be the same, including the various updates added throughout the year, the big drawback for this version of SIFU will be its framerate, which will be capped at 30 FPS.

While it’s understandable, given the Nintendo Switch’s hardware, it will make for a much more challenging experience, especially with a game as fast-paced as SIFU, which requires precise button input from players.

When SIFU was released earlier this year, it received critical acclaim from several outlets for its challenging combat and rogue-like death mechanic. You can check out our SIFU review here. For more on SIFU and other rogue-like games, check out our content below.