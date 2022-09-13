Rune Factory 3 Special Arrives on Switch in 2023; New Rune Factory Series Also Revealed

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct event, Marvelous Inc. revealed that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch. While no exact release date has been given, a window of 2023 was stated.

Alongside this news, it was also revealed that a new Rune Factory series is in the works. Similar to info on Rune Factory 3 Special’s release date, the actual info on what this new series would be about or when it is coming out aren’t known as of yet.

You can check out all of this information for yourself via the live stream right down below.

