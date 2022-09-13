Resident Evil Village Cloud Comes to Switch This October; REVII, RE2, and RE3 Cloud Versions Also on Their Way

Image Source: Capcom

During today’s Nintendo’s Direct 2022, the Cloud version of Resident Evil Village was confirmed to be launching on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28, 2022. A demo of the game is available now on the Nintendo e-shop for those who pre-order the title.

The Winters’ expansion DLC will also be up for grabs on Switch this coming Dec. 2, though it’s unclear whether it will be included in the package, or will be an additional purchase.

In addition to Resident Evil Village, Nintendo and Capcom also confirmed that 2017’s Resident Evil VII, 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, and 2020’s Resident Evil 3 remake will receive their very own Cloud versions that will arrive by the end of this year, too.

For the unaware, the Cloud version of Resident Evil on Switch is a version of the game that will not run natively, but will instead be powered by the eponymous Cloud technology. In other words, you’ll need to be connected to wi-fi, if you want to play these specific versions of Capcom’s beloved survival horror series.

Our very own Keenan McCall reviewed Resident Evil Village on PS5 at launch and was really enamoured with the game, ultimately awarding it a 4.5/5, concluding:

Longtime fans will find plenty to love about the game and the innovations it brings to the table, while newer fans will discover more than a few reasons to stick with the series moving forward.

The Cloud version of Resident Evil Village arrives on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28 just in time for Halloween.

Related Posts