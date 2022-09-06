Red Dead Online Adds Trader Bonuses, New Hardcore Telegram Missions, & More

Another first Monday of the month means another Red Dead Online update, cowboys and cowgirls. This time around, Rockstar Games has revealed that players will be able to earn earn extra RDO$ and XP for their carefully harvested Hides and furs they pick up and bring to Traders while out on the frontier.

Alongside plenty of good hunting, three new Hardcore Telegram Missions are now available, which can be accessed much more easily via the Player Menu or directly from the Camp Lockbox. You can check out a summary of all of the new gameplay features and quality-of-life updated for yourself right down below.

Double RDO$ and XP on all Trader Sales, and for completing the Trade Route Free Roam Event, “A Tough Business” Hardcore Telegram Missions, Il Sovrano Blood Money Opportunity, and for taking up arms to Defend Campsites all month long

Three new Hardcore Telegram Missions : In Bad Faith, Strong Medicine, and Sow and Reap

: In Bad Faith, Strong Medicine, and Sow and Reap Double RDO$ and XP on Rich Pickings, Outrider, and A One Horse Deal Telegram Missions , taking place in all-new locations for the next two weeks

, taking place in all-new locations for the next two weeks Four new Hostile Territory maps ; Annesburg, Fort Mercer, Caliga Hall, and Strawberry

; Annesburg, Fort Mercer, Caliga Hall, and Strawberry Coming September 13, New Sport of Kings maps near Lake Don Julio, Cotorra Springs, and more

near Lake Don Julio, Cotorra Springs, and more Limited-time clothing item: Fanned Stovepipe Hat available from the Catalogue

Fanned Stovepipe Hat available from the Catalogue Free Community Outfit, “The Silver Gunslinger,” inspired by Redditor XxMsterchiefxX, comprised of the Western Homburg Hat, Puff Tie, French Dress Shirt or Iniesta Shirtwaist, Opulent Vest, Classic Frock Coat, Leather Gloves, Bandito Pants, Worn Roper Boots, Gerden Morrow Spurs, and Explorer Gun Belt

“The Silver Gunslinger,” inspired by Redditor XxMsterchiefxX, comprised of the Western Homburg Hat, Puff Tie, French Dress Shirt or Iniesta Shirtwaist, Opulent Vest, Classic Frock Coat, Leather Gloves, Bandito Pants, Worn Roper Boots, Gerden Morrow Spurs, and Explorer Gun Belt Featured Series Calendar: September 6 – September 12: Sport of Kings September 13 – September 19: Hostile Territory September 20 – September 26: Hardcore Last Stand September 27 – October 3: Overrun Series

Earn returning limited-time clothing items for completing a Free Roam Event each week: September 6 – 12: Furred Gloves September 13 – 19: Morning Tailcoat September 20 – 26: Darned Stockings September 27 – October 3: Cardozo Vest

for completing a Free Roam Event each week: Discounts: 50% off Arrows, Varmint Rifle and Varmint Rifle Ammo, 40% off Large, Medium, and Trader Hunting Wagons, Sniper Rifles, and Bow, 35% off the Small Game Arrow Pamphlet, 30% off Turkomen Breed Horses and Trader Role Outfits, plus 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher’s Table

50% off Arrows, Varmint Rifle and Varmint Rifle Ammo, 40% off Large, Medium, and Trader Hunting Wagons, Sniper Rifles, and Bow, 35% off the Small Game Arrow Pamphlet, 30% off Turkomen Breed Horses and Trader Role Outfits, plus 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher’s Table Prime Gaming: Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming before October 5 will receive 5 Gold Bars, 25 Capitale, Cripps’ Traveling Opulence 1 Outfit, and the Prospector Jig Emote

If you’re still looking for more info on this upcoming Red Dead Online update, head on over to Rockstar’s official website. We’ve also got plenty of related Red Ded Redemption content located right down below as well.

