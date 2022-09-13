Pacific Drive Is a “Road-Like” Driving Survival Game Coming to PS5 and PC in 2023

In Pacific Drive, your car is your companion. The game involves unraveling a mystery in the Olympic Exclusion Zone in the Pacific Northwest.

Today during the Sony State of Play, a new game called Pacific Drive was announced. It’s a run-based, first-person driving survival game that is being developed by Ironwood Studios.

In Pacific Drive, your car is your only companion. The objective of the game involves unraveling a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll mostly be behind the wheel, but there will be “moments of vulnerability” when you leave the vehicle to gather resources or make repairs.

Ironwood Studios describes the game as a “road-like,” clearly a play on the “rogue-like” genre. Each trip brings unique challenges, and you’ll restore and upgrade your car between excursions.

The trailer for the game showed various gameplay aspects, including navigating treacherous areas and encountering supernatural elements in the environment.

Pacific Drive will release next year in 2023 for the Playstation 5 and for PC.

You can watch the reveal trailer that was shown during the Sony State of Play presentation below, and you can visit the official Pacific Drive website right here to learn more and see some additional screenshots.