NBA 2K23 to Address Post & Hook Shots Issues Via a Hotfix Friday

Thursday, 2K Sports Gameplay Developer Mike Wang announced that a hotfix to address post and hook shots in NBA 2K23 was imminent. This comes after multiple complaints by players that the feature was broken and unfair.

The issue is set to be resolved at some point Friday thanks to a hotfix, but it’s also been noted that the whole thing is still being investigated. You can see Wang addressing the issue via his personal Twitter account for yourself right down below.

Post shots/hooks are currently immune to contests. This will be hotfixed tomorrow morning. The other bug where post hooks can green w/o releasing the stick is known and still being investigated. Tomorrow's fix should keep hooks in check until we can address it. — Mike Wang (@Beluba) September 15, 2022

This appears to be a contentious tweet, with some players replying that there has, in fact, been no issue with these shots—instead urging potential opponents to simply get better. For what it’s worth, we’ll side with the Gameplay Director as it pertains to gameplay within the game he helped shape.

Here's to hoping this upcoming fix makes everyone a little bit happier for the time being.

There should also be some more NBA 2K-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

