Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered First-Person PC Mod Is Dizzyingly Impressive

Ever wondered what things looked like from Peter Parker’s perspective while he’s swinging around New York City as Spider-Man? Well, thanks to an amazing new first-person PC mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you can do just that.

Created by modder jedijosh920, the video below shows you what it would look like if Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered let you experience the game through Peter’s eyes.

As you can see, this perspective mod might make a lot of people pretty dizzy – as we lack the Superhuman Equilibrium ability Peter has that allows him to achieve a state of perfect equilibrium in any position imaginable – but it is still impressive nonetheless. Here’s to hoping we get to see what the game looks like from a combat perspective at some point soon using this mod.

Anyone that is interested in downloading this mod for themselves simply needs to join jedijosh920’s Discord channel. There, you’ll have access to all of the latest mods and information about Spider-Man Remastered PC mods, and well as other people to chat about them with.

You can also subscribe to their Youtube channel, which has other amazing Spider-Man content, ranging from faster web-slinging to even playing as characters like Daredevil and GTA’s CJ. For more info on the game, you can also check out all of the related articles we’ve got for you right down below, which includes lots of guides, features, and news you’ll surely love.

