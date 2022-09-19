Krafton Teases Unannounced Fantasy Game Based on “The Bird That Drinks Tears” With Gory Trailer in Unreal Engine 5

Image Source: Krafton

Following the reveal of the project last month, Krafton is continuing to tease its unannounced fantasy game based on the novel “The Bird That Drinks Tears” by Yeongdo Lee.

Today the company behind PUBG released a new and rather gory trailer inspired by the concept designs created by design director Iain McCaig.

It’s made with Unreal Engine 5, and it showcases the main character of the book Kagan Draca, also known as the Nhaga Slayer.

He pretty much does what it says on the tin, slaying countless members of the snake-like Nhaga race in a rather disturbing and definitely countless way. Yet, his boundless hatred appears to be taking a toll on him as well.

The Nhaga, inspired by East Asian folklore, are a cold-blooded race dwelling in the hot and humid jungles of the world’s south. They communicate silently among themselves via a way named “Neam” and they are rumored to be able to achieve a state of immortality through the ritualistic removal of their hearts.

Albeit the trailer doesn’t explain it, that’s likely why the Nhaga in the trailer appears to be still conscious even after having her head severed.

Other races of the book’s world, besides the more mundane humans, are also inspired by East Asian legends, including the bird-like Rekkon and the Tokebi, inspired by Korean goblins. You won’t find western-inspired fantasy creatures like elves or dwarfs here.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.