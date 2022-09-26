Guzzlord Pokemon GO November Debut Date Teased

Pokemon GO has teased the debut of Guzzlord on Twitter.

Earlier today on Twitter, the Pokemon GO account released the latest segment of the Ultra Beast videos. This time around, the trailer featuring Pokemon in the real world shows off a giant creature feeding on giant pillars made of rebar-reinforced concrete.

The massive Ultra Beast shown off in this video is of course none other than codename UB-05 Glutton, better known as Guzzlord. It’s currently unclear exactly when Guzzlord will be making its Pokemon GO debut.

However, the short trailer included in the tweet indicates that the fifth Ultra Beast will release sometime in November. This is made clear at the end of the trailer when the date 11/?? is revealed. We can also confirm that this isn’t simply referencing the 11th day in a month since the dates associated with the other Ultra Beasts in the trailer follow the mm/dd format.

For those players who exclusively play Pokemon GO, Guzzlord is a Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast that was first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Guzzlord’s main colors are black, yellow, and blue. It also features massive claws and a giant gaping mouth that helps to feed its insatiable appetite.

As Guzzlord’s Pokemon Moon Pokedex entry reads, “A dangerous Ultra Beast, it appears to be eating constantly, but for some reason its droppings have never been found.”

As of right now, it’s unclear when Guzzlord will be joining Pokemon GO in November. More information will surely be released by the Pokemon GO Team as November approaches.

You can find debut date tease for Guzzlord down below.