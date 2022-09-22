 GTA Online Adds Dinka Kanjo SJ & Postlude, LS Tuners Bonuses, & More

Car fans are in for a treat with this week’s GTA Online update, as Rockstar is adding in plenty of great new items and bonuses for all of you tuners out there. Most notably, players will be able to get their hands on two new cars at Southern San Andreas Super Autos: Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude.

Alongside this, there will also be numerous LS Tuners bonuses, including 3x LS Car Meet Rep on all LS Car Meet Races and 2x Rewards on Auto Shop Client Jobs and Contract Finales. For the full list of additions, you can check out the summary below.

The Service Carbine – previously available by finding its components across LSPD crime scenes – is nowpurchasable at Ammu-Nation

previously available by finding its components across LSPD crime scenes – is nowpurchasable at Ammu-Nation New Vehicles: The highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude, both available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

The highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Dinka Postlude, both available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos Triple LS Car Meet Rep on all LS Car Meet Races

on all LS Car Meet Races Double GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Client Jobs, Auto Shop Contract Finales, Time Trials, Deathmatches, and Land Grab

on Auto Shop Client Jobs, Auto Shop Contract Finales, Time Trials, Deathmatches, and Land Grab This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Annis Euros (at 40% off) painted Classic Harbor Blue and equipped with the Arrow Stripes livery, the newly available Imponte Phoenix in a Classic Cast Iron Silver paint job, a Metallic Olive Green Bravado Gauntlet Classic in the White 445 livery, the Declasse Vamos in Pearlescent Orange paint and the Sure It’s Safe? livery, and a Matte Black Karin Previon in the Stance Andreas Alt livery

The Annis Euros (at 40% off) painted Classic Harbor Blue and equipped with the Arrow Stripes livery, the newly available Imponte Phoenix in a Classic Cast Iron Silver paint job, a Metallic Olive Green Bravado Gauntlet Classic in the White 445 livery, the Declasse Vamos in Pearlescent Orange paint and the Sure It’s Safe? livery, and a Matte Black Karin Previon in the Stance Andreas Alt livery On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom : A Metallic Ice White Enus Jubilee in the Graffiti livery and the imported Grotti Itali RSX (30% off) with a Classic Silver coat of paint and the Streamline livery

: A Metallic Ice White Enus Jubilee in the Graffiti livery and the imported Grotti Itali RSX (30% off) with a Classic Silver coat of paint and the Streamline livery On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Pfister Astron Custom This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Coil Cyclone

The Coil Cyclone LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Vapid Flash GT for placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for three days in a row

The Vapid Flash GT for placing in the Top 3 in the Pursuit Series for three days in a row LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Vapid GB200, Obey Tailgater S, and Karin Futo GTX

The Vapid GB200, Obey Tailgater S, and Karin Futo GTX 40% off Auto Shops and Auto Shop Modifications and Upgrades

Auto Shops and Auto Shop Modifications and Upgrades 50% off the Agency Armory

the Agency Armory Free Ammo, Extended Clips, and Suppressors for the Service Carbine

for the Service Carbine Vehicle Discounts: 50% offthe Karin 190z, 40% off the Karin Sultan RS Classic, Dinka RT3000, Vapid GB200, Albany Manana Custom, Karin Futo GTX, Vapid Clique, and Annis Euros, plus 30% off the Obey Tailgater S and Grotti Itali RSX

50% offthe Karin 190z, 40% off the Karin Sultan RS Classic, Dinka RT3000, Vapid GB200, Albany Manana Custom, Karin Futo GTX, Vapid Clique, and Annis Euros, plus 30% off the Obey Tailgater S and Grotti Itali RSX Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade, two exclusive liveries for the muscle car, a free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse, free clothing and accessories, and more

: The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade, two exclusive liveries for the muscle car, a free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse, free clothing and accessories, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re still on the lookout for more GTA Online-related content, be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, where he talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.