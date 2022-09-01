GTA Online Adds New Declasse Vigero ZX Muscle Car, Free Shades, & More

GTA Online is bringing the muscle this week, as players will be able to get The Declasse Vigero ZX from Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos starting today. The Sprunk vs. eCola showdown is also heating up during its second week, and Rockstar is celebrating that competition with a free pair of Green Oversize Shades and an array of green vehicles available at the showrooms.

For a full breakdown of everything that is being added, you can check out more about this week’s update right down below.

New Vehicle: The Declasse Vigero ZX muscle car, available at Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and eligible for Gen-9 exclusive HSW performance upgrades

on San Andreas Super Sport Series Double GTA$ and RP on HSW Race Series and Hunting Pack

on HSW Race Series and Hunting Pack 1.5X Bunker Research Speeds ,plus Double GTA$, RP, and Research Units for Source Research Data missions

,plus for Source Research Data missions A GTA$250K bonus for completing a Bunker Sell Mission and another GTA$250K for completing 3 total Bunker Sell Missions

for completing a Bunker Sell Mission and another for completing 3 total Bunker Sell Missions Returning Modes: Sumo, Turf Wars, Land Grab, and Hunting Pack

Sumo, Turf Wars, Land Grab, and Hunting Pack A free pair of Green Oversize Shades for logging in

for logging in This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The new Declasse Vigero ZX, the Canis Mesa in Classic Green (previously unavailable for purchase), a Pearlescent Bright Green Imponte Beater Dukes wrapped in the White Stripes livery, a Matte Green Bravado Banshee in the Black Racing Stripes livery, and a Classic Bright Green Dundreary Landstalker XL equipped with the Flame livery

: A Sprunk-green Annis S80RR and the Överflöd Imorgon Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Ocelot Locust

The Pfister Astron, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, and Gallivanter Baller ST Prize Ride: Placing Top 2 in the Pursuit Series for 2 days in a row this week will earn players the Declasse Mamba

Placing Top 2 in the Pursuit Series for 2 days in a row this week will earn players the Declasse Mamba On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S New Races added to the HSW Race Series Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Grotti Turismo Classic This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between North Chumash and the Palomino Highlands

40% off Bunkers, their Upgrades and Supplies

Bunkers, their Upgrades and Supplies 30% off all Conversion, Engine Tuning, Transmission, Turbo, and Brake costs at Hao’s Special Works

all Conversion, Engine Tuning, Transmission, Turbo, and Brake costs at Hao’s Special Works Vehicle Discounts: 50% offthe Imponte Beater Dukes, Pfister Comet Safari, and Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, 40% off the Annis S80RR, Bravado Banshee, Pfister Astron Custom, Vapid Desert Raid, LF-22 Starling, and BF Dune FAV, plus 30% off the Gallivanter Baller ST

50% offthe Imponte Beater Dukes, Pfister Comet Safari, and Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, 40% off the Annis S80RR, Bravado Banshee, Pfister Astron Custom, Vapid Desert Raid, LF-22 Starling, and BF Dune FAV, plus 30% off the Gallivanter Baller ST Sprunk vs. eCola Discounts: Free Sprunk and eCola liveries

Free Sprunk and eCola liveries New Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade, two exclusive liveries for the new muscle car, a free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse, free clothing and accessories, and more

: The new Declasse Vigero ZX complete with a Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade, two exclusive liveries for the new muscle car, a free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse, free clothing and accessories, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week While the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown enters its second week: Players can continue to vote for their favorite brand by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, drinking cans of each soda, and claiming the free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit Outfits from any clothing store The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, Varsity Jacket, and a GTA$300K bonus for logging in during the competition ending September 14

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

