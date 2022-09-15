Geoff Keighley’s Cryptic Tweet Hints at Potential Kojima Productions Game Reveal for TGS

We already know that Hideo Kojima and the folks over at Kojima Productions are working on a new game, though we’ve yet to see what it actually is. And while Kojima himself might’ve stated that there won’t be any new games on display at Tokyo Game Show this year, that doesn’t mean that there won’t necessarily be any new announcements.

Case in point, a cryptic tweet from Geoff Keighley has fans speculating that the next Kojima Productions game might very well be unveiled this week.

The tweet simply shows off a poster featuring a woman’s silhouette, with the caption “Who am I?” in the middle. The Kojima Productions logo is stamped at the bottom, and this might very well be a teaser that we’ll get to see the first character or cast member to be featured in their new game.

There’s plenty of time for exciting reveals at Tokyo Game Show this year, and we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

