Football Manager 2023 Is Coming to Literally Everything This November
Football Manager 2023 is coming out this November.
Earlier today, on the Football Manager YouTube channel, a new trailer was dropped announcing the release date for the upcoming Football Manager 2023 title. Along with the release date announcement, there was a trailer that went over some highly impressive numbers from the previous version of Football Manager.
Back in Football Manager 2022, over 400 million matches were played around the world. Out of all those matches, 1.5 million featured at least one team scoring nine goals; more than 12 million tournaments were played.
The top goalscorer was Erling Haaland (30 million), with nearly 13 million more goals than the next closest player, Kylian Mbappe (17.6 million). Players around the world also combined for over 900 thousand unbeaten seasons, plus an overall win rate of 89 percent.
When is Football Manager 2023 Coming Out
Football Manager 2023 will be launching on Nov. 8, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows Store, Android via Play Store, iOS and Mac via the App Store, and Apple Arcade.
Football Manager 2023 is available for pre-purchase right now with a 20 percent discount any time before launch. On top of that, PC and Mac players who pre-purchase the game will get early access, starting two full weeks before the title officially releases.
