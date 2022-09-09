Evil West Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer Showcasing More Vampire Hunting Action & Boss Fight

Being the hero has always been a key part of the video game fantasy, but seldom do you get an experience as a vampire hunter prowling the Wild West and ridding it of evil. That’s exactly what’s awaiting players in Evil West, the third-person action game, and with the arrival of a new extended gameplay trailer, there is certainly some gory fun to be had.

If you have a need to find out more about the narrative-driven campaign, see some of the more colorful characters that call the chaos home, or check out one of the boss fights that await, you can catch the extended trailer below:

Coming our way via Flying Wild Hog, Evil West is set to descend upon evil on Nov. 22 on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Pre-orders are also available now.

For a quick rundown of Evil West, here’s the official description of the game:

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes. – Battle alone or with a friend in stylish, gory action combat

– Myths and legends retold within a stylised, weird wild west universe

– Evolve with perks, upgradable weapons, and tools

– Explore and fight through a story-driven campaign to save America

