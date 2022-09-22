Chucklefish’s Deck-Building Rogue-Lite Wildfrost to Get Playable Demo at Steam Next Fest

Deck-builder and rogue-lite fans rejoice, as Chucklefish has just announced that their new deck-building game Wildfrost will be getting a playable demo at Steam Next Fest 2022 this October. This demo will allow players to get some hands-on time with the Snowdweller tribe, and take on various mini-bosses while recruiting travelers and cute companions.

You can check out the announcement trailer down below:

Here’s a breakdown of some of the game’s key features:

A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets you test your card battling skillsas you fight to save the village of Snowdwell.

The option to pick your ‘Leader’ from a variety of different tribes at the beginning of eachjourney, each gifted with different randomised stats and skills.

The opportunity to plan ahead using the ‘counter dynamic system’ to exploit foes and frostymonsters’ weaknesses!

New cards and a new way to tackle each battle to collect during each encounter. The way youstrategise each fight is up to you!

Endless replayability with new daily challenges and runs.

The demo will be made available from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, and Wildfrost is set to be released for PC and Switch this winter.

