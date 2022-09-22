Connect with us

Chucklefish’s Deck-Building Rogue-Lite Wildfrost to Get Playable Demo at Steam Next Fest

A chilly deck-building rogue-lite.
Deck-builder and rogue-lite fans rejoice, as Chucklefish has just announced that their new deck-building game Wildfrost will be getting a playable demo at Steam Next Fest 2022 this October. This demo will allow players to get some hands-on time with the Snowdweller tribe, and take on various mini-bosses while recruiting travelers and cute companions.

You can check out the announcement trailer down below:

Here’s a breakdown of some of the game’s key features:

  • A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets you test your card battling skillsas you fight to save the village of Snowdwell.
  • The option to pick your ‘Leader’ from a variety of different tribes at the beginning of eachjourney, each gifted with different randomised stats and skills.
  • The opportunity to plan ahead using the ‘counter dynamic system’ to exploit foes and frostymonsters’ weaknesses!
  • New cards and a new way to tackle each battle to collect during each encounter. The way youstrategise each fight is up to you!
  • Endless replayability with new daily challenges and runs.

The demo will be made available from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, and Wildfrost is set to be released for PC and Switch this winter.

