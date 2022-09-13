Babylon’s Fall Will Close Down in February 2023

Babylon’s Fall by PlatinumGames will close down permanently after season 3.

The announcement comes after the game failed to impress critics and public following its release in March 2022.

As a result, all services will be terminated on February 27, 2023, less than a year after release.

As a result, all plans for large-scale updates are also going to be canceled.

That being said, the developers had promised a third season, and Babylon’s Fall is going to get it.

Season 2 will end on November 29, and will immediately be followed by the final season.

The developers also promised that they plan to implement as many events as possible during the final seasons to show their gratitude to the players.

Below you can find the calendar for Babylon’s Fall’s last few months.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022:

Sales of the premium currency Garaz suspended

Following the publication of this announcement, sales of the digital version, as well as the physical version on retailer sites, will draw to a close

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Season 2 ends

Sales of Premium Battle Pass end

Final Season begins

Final Season Special Rewards

Rankings – Zenon: Very Hard

Event Missions 1st Wave

December 2022

End-of-Year/New Year Special Rewards

January 2023

Event Missions 2nd Wave

Rankings – Ereshkigal: Very Hard

February 2023

Event Missions 3rd Wave

Quest Boost

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. (PT)