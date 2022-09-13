Babylon’s Fall Will Close Down in February 2023
Babylon’s Fall by PlatinumGames will close down permanently after season 3.
Today Square Enix announced that Babylon’s Fall by PlatinumGames will close down permanently after season 3.
The announcement comes after the game failed to impress critics and public following its release in March 2022.
As a result, all services will be terminated on February 27, 2023, less than a year after release.
As a result, all plans for large-scale updates are also going to be canceled.
That being said, the developers had promised a third season, and Babylon’s Fall is going to get it.
Season 2 will end on November 29, and will immediately be followed by the final season.
The developers also promised that they plan to implement as many events as possible during the final seasons to show their gratitude to the players.
Below you can find the calendar for Babylon’s Fall’s last few months.
Tuesday, September 13, 2022:
- Sales of the premium currency Garaz suspended
- Following the publication of this announcement, sales of the digital version, as well as the physical version on retailer sites, will draw to a close
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Season 2 ends
- Sales of Premium Battle Pass end
- Final Season begins
- Final Season Special Rewards
- Rankings – Zenon: Very Hard
- Event Missions 1st Wave
December 2022
- End-of-Year/New Year Special Rewards
January 2023
- Event Missions 2nd Wave
- Rankings – Ereshkigal: Very Hard
February 2023
- Event Missions 3rd Wave
- Quest Boost
Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. (PT)
- Service ends
- “Hanging Garden” player site closes