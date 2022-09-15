Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Is Officially Coming to Game Pass; Available Today

Today, at the Tokyo Games Show, it was confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is officially coming to Game Pass. The big kicker is that fans won’t have to wait, as it was revealed that the title is available starting today.

You can check out the official video for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Game Pass reveal and a description for the game below.

TRAVEL TO ANCIENT GREECE

From lush vibrant forests to volcanic islands and bustling cities, start a journey of exploration and encounters in a war torn world shaped by gods and men. FORGE YOUR LEGEND

Your decisions will impact how your odyssey unfolds. Play through multiple endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend. FIGHT ON A NEW SCALE

Demonstrate your warrior’s abilities in large scale epic battles between Athens and Sparta featuring hundreds of soldiers, or ram and cleave your way through entire fleets in naval battles across the Aegean Sea. GAZE IN WONDER

Experience the action in a whole new light with Tobii Eye Tracking. The Extended View feature gives you a broader perspective of the environment, and the Dynamic Light and Sun Effects immerse you in the sandy dunes according to where you set your sights. Tagging, aiming and locking on your targets becomes a lot more natural when you can do it by looking at them. Let your vision lead the way and enhance your gameplay.



For more on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the Tokyo Games Show, be sure to search Twinfinite for plenty of interesting news and features.