Nintendo Will Discontinue Facebook & Twitter Login for Nintendo Accounts

A sad day for those who’ve been using Facebook or Twitter to sign into their Nintendo account.

If you’ve been using your Facebook or Twitter account to login into your Nintendo account, then today will deliver some bad news. Nintendo has announced that you will no longer be able to use your Facebook or Twitter account to log in to your Nintendo Account starting Oct. 25, 2022, though it might be pushed back “due to system issues.” The company released the following statement on its customer support website.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account.

As of this writing, Nintendo has not released any information about why they removed Twitter and Facebook login, though a few fans have speculated that Nintendo’s reason probably concerns security. Additionally, it’s currently unknown if you’ll be able to send pictures from your Nintendo account to Twitter.

While you won’t be able to use your Facebook or Twitter accounts, Nintendo has confirmed that you can still sign in or create a Nintendo account with either a Google or Apple account. If you have forgotten your password, the website does share information on what to do if you’ve lost your password and wish to change or retrieve it.

Have you been using Facebook and Twitter to log into your Nintendo Account? Leave a comment below giving your thoughts and theories on the situation.

