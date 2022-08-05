Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Accolades Trailer Celebrates the RPG’s Massively Positive Reviews

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been out for a week and its Metacritic score is stilling at an impressive 89 with many positive reviews.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been out for a week now, so Nintendo went ahead and dropped a brand-new trailer on YouTube for the extensive Monolith Soft RPG that focuses on the many high review scores the game received last week.

The game is currently sitting at a score of 89 on Metacritic, making it one of the most highest-reviewed titles on the Switch and tied with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

For those unfamiliar with this new game, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is all about a group of unlikely friends who are on opposing sides of an endless war. Noah, Mio, Eunie, Taion, Lanz, and Sena band together to help free colonies across the world of Aionios from the

The trailer itself features quotes from multiple websites as well as yours truly. In our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Twinfinite gave the game a 4.5/5. Down below is a short excerpt from the review.

“All things considered, it’s incredible to think about how far Xenoblade has come in the last decade. With the help of a devoted fanbase, it went from being a niche game on the Wii that was only sold at GameStop in North America to being a core Nintendo franchise. The good news is that it looks like the hard work at Monolith Soft has paid off yet again. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an absolute must-buy for Switch owners who are looking to pick up their next game. No matter if you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or a first-timer, this game is one of the best RPGs on the Switch that can easily last hundreds of hours for players who never want to leave the world of Aionios.”

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 accolades trailer can be found down below.

