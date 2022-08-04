Stylish Horror Game Saturnalia Gets a New Gameplay Trailer Teasing Its Roguelite Elements, Monsters, & More

This spooky and stylish survival horror experience is heading to PC later this year.

Today, developer Santa Ragione and publisher The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild pulled back the curtain on their upcoming survival horror title, Saturnalia. The stylish third-person spook-’em-up is heading to PC later in 2022.

Feel free to check out the new video down below in all its stylised glory:

As you can see in the footage above, Saturnalia boasts an incredibly eye-catching visual style: the art comprises of a hand-drawn sketch-like technique replete with a bold, vivid color palette. Further, the playable characters are rendered in 12FPS, while the creepy environments surrounding them are rendered at 60FPS, giving the entire experience a “kaleidoscopic” effect.

The video delves into what kind of gameplay players can expect. From environmental puzzle-solving to roguelite progression to investigative elements to even a monster that hunts you and your team, Saturnalia is full to the brim with intriguing ideas.

From what we can gather, it appears that the fictional town of Gravoi, which is the locale that you explore in the game, will be a major “character.” You see, when you die in Saturnalia, the actual town’s layout changes and evolves to help keep players on their toes and make them feel lost. Pretty neat idea, right?

For more information about the Italian-developed title, here’s a brief overview courtesy of the developer, Santa Ragione:

Saturnalia is a fever dream inspired in equal parts by authentic Sardinian culture and classic Italian giallo horror films. The narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every year on the night of the winter solstice, as each of the game’s four playable characters must utilize their unique abilities and confront their own painful memories in order to expose the secrets haunting the town and ultimately escape Gravoi.

Saturnalia has no specific release date right now, but is pencilled in to launch later this year on PC.

