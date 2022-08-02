Revived Witch’s Forest Recall Event Now Live, Adds 3 New UR Dolls to the Roster

And you get one of them for free.

Developed and published by Yostar, Revived Witch is a beautiful 2D RPG that’s now available on moblie devices. It’s a free-to-play game with gacha elements and other microtransactions, and it comes with regular updates and events to keep players engaged. The new Forest Recall event has just gone live, giving players the chance to nab three new UR Dolls.

The Forest Recall event will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16, with the second half of the stages (as well as the Hard Mode stages) releasing on on the 9th. The event stages will allow players to earn various rewards like Souls and Soul Crysolites, as well as event currency to purchase other items from the shop.

Players who log in during the event period will also get the UR Doll Flare for free, who comes with the ability to heal her allies, and debuff her foes. Two other UR Dolls, Asherah and Phileanosis, have also been added to the game, though they can only be obtained through the Dreamland Summon gacha system.

Revived Witch is now available on mobile devices.

