Red Dead Online Offers 2x Collector Bonuses, Blood Money Boosts, & More All Month Long

It’s time to pop on your cowboy hats and saddle up, as Rockstar Games has just unveiled all of the bonuses, discounts, and rewards that will be available all August in Red Dead Online. Included in those rewards are another free community outfit and lots of boosts for Blood Money activities, Free Roam missions, and A Land of Opportunities Missions.

We’ve detailed the full list of notable highlights that will be available to players all month right down below.

on Collector Set Sales, for collecting a fossil every week this month Treasure Map Rewards for Collectors: The Collector Coin Treasure Map for logging in, plus a Collector Tarot Card Treasure Map for completing any Collector Free Roam Event

for completing a Weekly Collection for Madam Nazar: Rewards on Collector Daily Role Challenge streaks: A streak of 5 will yield a Reward for 30% off a Novice or Promising Collector Role Item, and a streak of 10 will net a Reward for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Collector Role Item

is a look shared by ThisIsJuicyFruit from the /r/reddeadfashion subreddit in their first-ever post, featuring the Stalker Hat, Puff Tie, Worsted Coat, Paisley Vest, Everyday Shirt, Crossback Suspenders, Agency Gun Belt, Padded Saddle Work Pants, and Dress Shoes (Female alternatives: Hartell Autumn Jacket, Iniesta Shirtwaist, and Homestead Boots) Double RDO$, Gold, and XP on Free Roam missions and The Ember of the East Blood Money Opportunity, plus 8 Dynamite Arrows for completing a Blood Money Opportunity every week this month – available by meeting up with Sean Macguire, James Langton, Joe, or Anthony Foreman

on A Land of Opportunities Missions and on The Dockside Contract, than usual in the pockets of enemies or stashed in Chests Returning Limited-Time Clothing: The Irwin Coat and the Woodland Gloves are both now available on shelves and catalogue pages for a limited time only

50% off Dynamite, Fire Bottles, Hatchets, Tomahawks, and Rifle Ammo, 40% off the Springfield Rifle, the Bolt Action Rifle, and the Metal Detector, 35% off the Collector’s Saddle Bag, Collector’s Refined Binoculars, and 30% off Mustang Breed Horses, the Navy Revolver, and all Collector Role Outfits Prime Gaming: Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before September 5 will receive 5 Gold Bars, an Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Collector’s Bag, and an Outfit for their character – either the Redington (female) or The Zacateca (male)

The dates for this month’s Featured Series in Red Dead Online can also be seen right down below:

August 2 – August 8: Hardcore Pro Series 2

Hardcore Pro Series 2 August 9 – August 15: Bow and Arrow Series

Bow and Arrow Series August 16 – August 22: Hardcore Gun Rush Teams

Hardcore Gun Rush Teams August 23 – August 29: Blackwater Series

Blackwater Series August 30 – September 5: Hardcore Pro Series 3

If you’re still looking for more info on this upcoming Red Dead Online update, head on over to Rockstar’s official website. We’ve also got plenty of related Red Ded Redemption content located right down below as well.

