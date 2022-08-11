Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Announced for North America & Europe for PS5, PS4, & PC

Image Source: Idea Factory International

Today Idea Factory International announced that Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs Sisters will be released in the west, simply titled Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters.

The game will launch for PS5, PS4, and PC both physically and digitally in early 2023 both in North America and Europe, gaining (as usual) a Steam version over the original Japanese release that was launched only for PS5 and PS4 back in April.

Pre-orders for the standard edition will be open soon and a limited edition will also be available, albeit its content and pricing has not been revealed.

You can check out the trailer below, including the opening cutscene, alongside an official description and a gallery of screenshots on top of the box art.

“While the Goddesses were out responding to a distress call from the faraway PC Continent, Nepgear and the other Candidates were sent to investigate an abandoned laboratory. It was there that they found the “Ashen Goddess”, who trapped them in a deep sleep capsule. By the time they awoke, 2 years had already passed. The latest smartphone, the “rPhone”, dominates the market. Neptune has been missing since her mission to the PC Continent, and in the absence of its Goddess and Candidate, Planeptune was ravaged by a strange new phenomenon, the Trendi Outbreaks. Suddenly finding herself robbed of home and family, Nepgear falls into a deep depression. This is a story about finding hope in the midst of despair, and the rebirth of a Goddess in the wake of destruction.”

Key Features

C-C-C-Combo Maker! – As you make your way around the lands of Gamindustri, you’ll encounter a multitude of enemies – it’s time to fight! Employ combos and chain your attacks together in real-time. Take control of the battlefield in a unique tactical action battle system!

Get the Planeptune Look – Throughout the game you’ll discover fun accessories to deck out and customize your party members. After completing the game for the first time, you can show off your style in the new Photo Mode! You’ll also unlock two BRAND NEW characters created by two legendary game developers – Higurashi from Ryukishi07 and Shanghai Alice from ZUN!

Do You Hear the People Chirp? – In the wake of the devastation wrought by the Trendi Phenomenon, the vast majority of the population has turned to the rPhone for all manner of daily life, including communication. On your journey, connect to the Chirper social network to take on a variety of side quests put out by those in need and earn special rewards!

Match Game ’23 – On the battlefield you can have three party members out at a time. Match up your team members with a partner for stat increases and elemental bonuses. The stronger the bond, the better the bonus!