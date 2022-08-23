Honkai: Star Rail Shows Up at Gamescom 2022 With a Lowkey Spooky Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when I think of sci-fi horror games, but miHoYo‘s latest gacha RPG managed to hit that exact vibe with its latest trailer. We got a new look at Star Rail during Gamescom 2022, and you can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Star Rail is miHoYo’s first proper turn-based RPG, but it absolutely feels fast-paced especially with how snappy everything is when you’re choosing your moves and reacting to enemy attacks. As you’d expect from the company by this point, the animations and character art are top tier as well, and it shows in the trailer.

Speaking of the trailer, we got to see a slightly different side to the game than the usual happy anime fanfare we usually get. The slow camera pans through the train and contrasting red and green colors definitely evoked some Prey vibes, and I’m all for it.

Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t have a release date just yet, but will be releasing for PC and mobile devices.

