GTA Online Update Adds The Cayo Perico Series, Collectible Buried Stashes, & More

The The Cayo Perico Series and much more are coming to GTA Online.

Start your engines GTA Online fans, as a brand new racing series is coming to the game for the first time ever alongside the new update. Titled The Cayo Perico Series, this exciting event will feature 10 new races with a mix of flying, boating, and driving.

And you know what the best part is? You’ll be getting 2x the GTA$ and RP for this event all week. Alongside the race, there’s also new collectibles that can be found exclusively on the private island of Cayo Perico known as Buried Stashes, which you can uncover using a Metal Detector. You can check out everything that’ll be available in the update down below.

New Vehicle: The Declasse Draugur is now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee for playing GTA Online this week

and GTA$150K bonus for completing an Executive Office Source Cargo Mission

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Übermacht Cypher

The Übermacht Cypher LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Earn the Ocelot Swinger by placing first in the Pursuit Series three days in a row

Earn the Ocelot Swinger by placing first in the Pursuit Series three days in a row Test Rides: The Windsor Drop, Lampadati Pigalle, and Enus Super Diamond

The Windsor Drop, Lampadati Pigalle, and Enus Super Diamond Property Discounts : 40% off all Bunkers and 30% off all Special Cargo Warehouses

This Month’s Ongoing GTA+ Benefits : Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport, Executive Office Upgrades, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail, free clothing and accessories, plus additional Member Bonuses

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

