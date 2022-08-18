GTA Online Adds Ruiner ZZ-8 Muscle Car, Smuggler Loot, & More

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises is in full swing, as Rockstar Games has just released a whole slew of new content for the title this week. Those updates include everything from a brand new car set to hit the Luxury Autos showroom floor to some interesting opportunities just waiting to be unearthed across Southern San Andreas.

The press release also teased that next week in GTA Online, there’s good news for Sprunk and eCola loyalists looking to rep their brand and that Lamar needs your help locating his missing product. For now, though, you can check out more about this week’s update right down below.

New Vehicle: The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 New Discoveries: Keep an eye out for a Smuggler Plane smoking and falling out of the sky and for a flare-dotted Smuggler Trail – each leading to hidden caches

On display on the showroom floor of Premium Deluxe Motorsport to test drive and purchase : A Classic Red Vapid Speedo – previously unavailable in GTA Online, Weeny Dynasty in Classic Saddle Brown with a Oye Taxi livery, Vulcar Fagaloa in Metallic Cast Iron Silver wrapped in the Classic Stripes livery, Karin Sultan Classic in Classic Olive Green and the Tribal Throwback Livery, and the Declasse Impaler in Metallic Race Yellow equipped with the Lowrider livery

Earn the Vapid Retinue for placing in the Top 5 in Street Races two days in a row On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Sentinel XS This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes players from Ron Alternates Wind Farm to Elysian Island

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content? Then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

