First-Person Supernatural Horror Game The Mortuary Assistant Gets Eerie Launch Trailer

Embalm cadavers! Exorcize demons! Try not to jump out of your skin.

If you’re in the mood for a spooky video game to keep you up tonight, then developer Darkstone Digital and publisher DreadXP may have the perfect blood-drenched ticket just for you. Yes, The Mortuary Assistant launched on PC yesterday, and to celebrate, the US-based developer has dropped a new launch trailer.

Go ahead and take a gander at the latest video down below to whet your appetite:

Part first-person exploratory puzzler and part balls-to-the-wall scarefest, The Mortuary Assistant is poised to be the next big haunt-’em-up that’ll have you jumping out of your skin in no time.

Narratively, you play the role of a – you guessed it! – mortuary assistant who is tasked with embalming a handful of cadavers in Riverfields Mortuary. Things aren’t quite as they seem, though, as an evil presence lurks deep in the shadows, requiring you to exorcize the supernatural beasties that have made their home there.

Interestingly, the game boasts a “Ground breaking system [which] makes every playthrough unique, guaranteeing you will never feel completely safe.” Sounds pretty intriguing, no?

For more information about The Mortuary Assistant, here’s an official rundown courtesy of a press release we received today:

Late one night, you are called into work to process and embalm some cadavers. Death doesn’t keep day time hours. But there is something different about these bodies, because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can not leave. The Mortuary Assistant features demonic banishments, creepy puzzles, realistic mortician tasks, and multiple endings. Each playthrough of the game is unique, featuring different demons, bodies, and scares. As Rebecca, you must balance your mortuary tasks while hunting for clues as to what’s behind these paranormal occurrences. Brave dark hallways and pay close attention to details if you wish to walk away with your soul intact. With a story told through multiple playthroughs, each run offers something unique.

The Mortuary Assistant is available to purchase now on PC via Steam.

Related Posts