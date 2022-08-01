Upcoming Dying Light 2 Patch 1.5 Adds New Missions, Bounties, & Enemies

Today, Techland revealed that its hit open-world RPG, Dying Light 2, would be dropping a lot of new content in a couple of weeks alongside its Patch 1.5. Players will get to experience new missions, bounties, and enemies as a part of the game’s next post-launch implementation, and all for free.

Included in that content is a mysterious new character, Shen Xiu: a Chapter Agent and expert tracker that players will meet her in the new story “A Huntress and a Hag.” You can check out a little bit more about her and the upcoming content in the video below.

Meet Shen Xiu, AKA The Huntress—our newest Chapter Agent! Who is she? Where does she come from? What is her business in the City? For now, just know this extremely proficient tracker and archery expert has a very special task for Nightrunners. Will you become the hunter… or the prey? Stay tuned in the upcoming weeks as we reveal more information about new missions, bounties, enemies, and weapons that the second Chapter will introduce.

Dying Light 2 is available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, with a Nintendo Switch version set to arrive later this year. Anyone interested can check out our official review of the game right here.

Related Posts