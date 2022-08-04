Cult of the Lamb Sermons Trailer Shows off the Four Main Antagonists, The Bishops

It’s time to hear from the book of our lord, Devlover Digital, as the publishers have just unveiled a brand new look at their upcoming title, Cult of the Lamb. Titled Sermons from the Lamb: Fight the Four, the newest trailer is all about the four main protagonists you’ll be facing in the game.

Known as The Bishops, you’ll need to traverse a slew of different dungeons in order to get to and defeat each one of these holy beings, as they stand in your way of true enlightenment. You can check out the new trailer and a brief synopsis of the game right down below.

Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. BUILD YOUR FLOCK Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. DESTROY THE NON-BELIEVERS Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult’s dominance. SPREAD YOUR WORD Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of four mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.

Cult of the Lamb launches on Aug. 11, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can pre-purchase or even play the demo on Steam for yourself right here.

