New Cities Skylines Expansion Plazas & Promenades Announced to Combat Your Hellish Traffic Jams

Image Source: Paradox Interactive

The new Cities Skylines DLC Plazas & Promenades could help you fight those horrifying traffic jams.

Today Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced a new expansion for Cities Skylines, titled Plazas & Promenades.

The expansion promises to mitigate one of the worst issues with the game, which tends to devolve in a perennial struggle against traffic jams, especially on consoles that lack the many mods that help making things a bit more manageable,

Plazas & Promenades, as the title suggests, promises to make your city center a lot more livable and walkable, which could really help with congestion.

The expansion doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’ll release simultaneously on all the platforms Cities Skylines is available for, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and Xbox One.

It’ll be priced at $14.99, £12.99, or €14.99 depending on where you live.

Below you can check out a trailer and an official features list.

Pedestrian Streets: let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution.

let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution. Pedestrian Zones and New Policies: activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones.

activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones. District Specialization: we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings!

we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings! City Service Buildings: service buildings are important, but how about awesome-looking service buildings? Connect them to pedestrian zones by matching their visual style and provide services that contribute to good happiness values.

Two content creator packs, “Mid-Century Modern” by REVO and “Seaside Resorts” by Gèze will also be released at the same time on top of the Paradise Radio and Shoreline Radio stations.

While it wasn’t specifically announced, we can also likely expect a free update launching simultaneously with the DLC.