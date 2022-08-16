Call of Dragons Is a New Mobile MMO Strategy Game, Releasing Later this Year

Developed by Legou and published by Farlight Games, best known for working on mobile gacha game Dislyte, Call of Dragons is a new mobile MMO that will be releasing for mobile devices this year.

Packed with a cartoonish graphical style and a high fantasy aesthetic and theme, Call of Dragons features real-time strategy combat as well as village and army management elements. You can check out the reveal trailer down below:

Here’s a brief rundown of what you can expect from the game:

Conquer New Heights: Use flying legions to travel over vast mountain ranges and endless seas. Players can also engage in collaborative 3D battles both on land and in the air using their mighty dragon mounts. Those who rule the skies rule the battlefield.

Strategy is Key: Command up to five legions at once! Battle solo in PVE, or team up with other players in true PVP fashion to unleash powerful magic to turn the tides of battle, engaging in epic 40-player dungeons and slaying mythical creatures.

Everyone Lends a Hand: Everyone in the alliance is the key to success, and each character's contribution is visible, tangible, and notable. As they say, "it takes a village!".

Master of Dragons: Tame mighty fire-breathing behemoths by defeating them in battle, and train them to become loyal guardians and deadly airborne weapons of destruction! Summon your scaled beasts in PVP combat to unleash fiery terror that can easily clear battlefields.

Untamed Wilds: Call of Dragons features an enormous map with an expansive world waiting to be discovered and claimed. Explore freely, move around the map to explore new territories, or use dragons to scout otherwise inaccessible regions.

There’s no set release date for Call of Dragons just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

