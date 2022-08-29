Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm Trailer Shows Off New Cleaner, Enemy, & More Ahead of Launch

The second expansion for Turtle Rock Studio’s exciting multiplayer shooter is almost here, as Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm is set to release tomorrow, Aug 30. To celebrate the release, a brand new trailer has come out, featuring info on the game’s new story campaign, playable cleaner, and enemy threat that are set to be introduced.

Children of the Worm is scheduled to release on as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, or via standalone purchase. You can check out the trailer and a brief description of the DLC for yourself right down below.

Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards. Recent reports describe an alarming rise of attacks on survivors along the coast of the Kanowa River. While the motivation of attacks remain unknown, these disturbing events share a common thread–assailants ambush unsuspecting groups, dragging away some victims and brutally butchering the rest. To help combat this unknown adversary is new arrival “Prophet” Dan. He’s an Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, whose mission is to save his flock that was taken by this new enemy.

Back 4 Blood is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PS5, PS4, and PC. Anyone who has Game Pass can also play the game, as the title debuted as a day one release on the platform.

