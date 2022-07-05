Xbox Game Pass Adds Peppa Pig, Yakuza Games, and More for July

Microsoft announced the lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass across all platforms for the first half of July with new games and a few returning favorites.

Kicking off the month already is the return of a few of Sega’s Yakuka games, which left Xbox Game Pass late last year. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are now available across PC, consoles, and the cloud. That means the entire Yakuza series is playable through Game Pass again with the addition of these earlier entries. Also added today was Last Call BBS on PC, a game that contains a retro computer with eight separate puzzle games.

Coming later this week on July 7 will be rhythm game DJMax Respect V, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, and adventure game Road 96for all three platforms. Matchpoint: Tennis Championships will also be launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The last five games will be available on July 14 with Escape Academy, My Friend Peppa Pig, Overwhelm, PowerWash Simulator, and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls. Escape Academy and PowerWash Simulator will also be launching day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft also announced a few games leaving the service on July 15 including Atomicrops, Carrion, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze.

