The Xbox Game Pass is consistently adding games every month, expanding upon its staggering list of available titles and increasing its overall value. Arguably the best part of Xbox Game Pass is being able to play games from just about anywhere, even on mobile, using Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you’ve been on the fence about the Xbox Game Pass, here are the top 10 best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming to help you make a choice.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Image Source: Tribute Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time is a beloved game to many and one of the finest examples of an arcade game retaining its quality after being ported to the SNES. Of course, getting your hands on either form is difficult; instead, try Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Developed by Tribute Games, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is a love letter to Turtles in Time, right down to fighting over the pizza pickup. However, the greatest departure is the addition of new playable characters, like April O’Neil, and up to 6-player co-op. It’s never been a better time to be a TMNT fan.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Tunic

Image Source: Tunic Team

In a similar vein as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Tunic is a fun indie game that is clearly inspired by classic Zelda titles like A Link to the Past. It has a top-down camera angle, green tunic-wearing protagonist who also wields a sword and shield. Over the course of the game, you’ll be fighting and solving puzzles.

However, that’s where the comparison ends. Much of the game is an enigma, right down to the in-game language that you can decipher. As for combat, it feels much more alive and active compared to Tunic’s inspirations. The lack of handholding is also a breath of fresh air. If you want a difficult action-adventure game, Tunic is perfect.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang

At this point, you should’ve tried Minecraft at least once. And if you haven’t, then you should if you grab the Xbox Game Pass. Minecraft has been a hit for years and one of very few games that does a fantastic job of bridging the gap between kids and adults. So, if you have kids, Minecraft is a great game to play together.

For the uninitiated, Minecraft revolves around mining, crafting, and building. You’ll be looking for trees for building, coal for torches, and spiders for silk, and that’s just naming a few. The fun of Minecraft comes from surviving the night against undead skeletons and zombies, not to mention being able to build anywhere, including underwater.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Hades

Image Source: Supergiant Games

Roguelites often get a bad rap for lackluster stories, but fun, addicting gameplay mechanics. Supergiant Games took what makes roguelites great and gave it a creative, character-driven story. It’s a shame many studios choose not to delve into Greek mythology as a thematic premise more often, but Hades certainly does it justice.

You control Zagreus, son of Hades, on his quest to escape the Underworld and reach Olympus. No, not because you’re dead, but because Hades is an oppressive, impersonal father. The roguelite mechanics comes from trying to escape, so you’ll have to rely on upgrades, boons, and skill to make it happen. Also, Hades’ art style alone should be a reason to check it out on Xbox Game Pass.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

You would think raising crops would be stressful, but that’s not the case in Stardew Valley. In fact, it’s quite peaceful and rewarding. Every aspect of Stardew Valley is so easygoing; you can progress through the game as slow or as fast as you’d like.

But it isn’t just crops that need cultivating. You’ll be living next to other citizens with their own personalities and needs, and you’re just the person to help. In fact, getting on someone’s good side may even lead to romance. If you want a relaxed, retro-RPG, Stardew Valley is available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image Source: Microsoft

It goes without saying, if you’re going to pick up the Xbox Game Pass, then you should play one of the defining titles from Microsoft: Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This is especially true if you never played Halo before. The collection includes Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.

In Halo, you’ll take on the role of John-117, better known as Master Chief, an augmented soldier of the UNSC. War breaks out between humans and other alien races, like the Covenant. Naturally, you—as Master Chief—are sent in to deal with it.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

PowerWash Simulator

Image Source: FuturLab

A newcomer to the scene: PowerWash Simulator. In the game, you own a power-washing business. With your trusty washer, customers will request that various objects be cleaned, from small garden gnomes to large buildings.

Perhaps in reality power-washing isn’t all that fun, but developer FuturLab somehow managed to take a mundane task and turn it into a cathartic experience. You aren’t killing zombies or ripping someone’s spine out, but rather sitting back and enjoying the simple nature of the game. In fact, bring your friends along; PowerWash Simulator is multiplayer.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Trek to Yomi

Image Source: Leonard Menchiari, Flying Wild Hog

Trek to Yomi is such a tight, well-developed hack-and-slash. It doesn’t try to bog you down with a bunch of undefined gameplay mechanics or busywork. Instead, the game tells a story of revenge using simple, yet satisfying combat.

You play as the samurai Hiroki. After answering the call of battle, Hiroki soon finds out his village has been destroyed and his mentor killed. It isn’t an entirely unique story, but the most fun comes from the combat. You’ll have to heavily rely on parries, finishers, combos, and other weapons of war if you hope to avenge the death of your people.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Outer Wilds

Image Source: Mobius Digital

The thing about Outer Wilds is that you should make an effort to know as little as possible going in. Suffice it to say, it’s a sci-fi open-world adventure set in space. It deals with space travel, time, and oodles of mysteries.

That’s the bare minimum you need, without ruining it. Other than that, Outer Wilds is simply beautiful, a comforting and oftentimes frightening experience being out in space in search of answers. You’ll not only place it once but multiple times just to see the other endings.

Top 10 Best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Bugsnax

Image Source: Young Horse

Bugsnax is an action-adventure game that you shouldn’t play on an empty stomach. You head off to a mysterious island known as Snaktooth Island, but you won’t be alone. Other Grumpuses reached the island as well.

However, there’s something strange about the creatures that live there—referred to as Bugsnax. Each specimen resembles food in the shape of an animal. For example, a Banopper is a banana that acts like a grasshopper. Stranger still, capturing and eating Bugsnax has a freaky side effect: it changes body parts into food based on what was eaten.

Bugsnax is the final entry in our top 10 best games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. More and more games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass, so give a look at what’s been added recently. And if you have a Steam Deck, you can find out how to add Xbox Cloud Gaming to your Steam Deck.

Related Posts