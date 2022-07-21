Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Release Date Announced

Earlier today the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was announced by Konami in a YouTube video.

Earlier today in a YouTube video, Konami announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be released in just over one month. The new trailer also briefly touched on a few new features in this collection that were not present in the original games. However, none of the visuals or gameplay content seems to have been changed.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection New Features

One of the biggest additions in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is online multiplayer. Nothing beats hours of couch co-op with friends, but that’s not always accessible to everyone these days.

Next up the trailer mentioned that saves and rewinding will be featured in this collection. Adding saves and rewinding to classic games used to get people all riled up but it seems to just be a standard feature that is widely accepted now.

Finally, the last new addition mentioned was the inclusion of artist sketches and concept art. This is also another feature that is the norm for these big classic collections these days.

What Games Are in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Down below is a list of all 13 titles that are included as a part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowbunga Collection:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES, SNES, & Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES & Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyper Stone Heist (Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Arcade & SNES)

When Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Launch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is set to launch on Aug. 30 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out the brand-new trailer down below.

