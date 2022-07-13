Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Sells Over One Million Copies in First Week

Cooperative brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold more than one million copies in its first week of release.

Cooperative brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold more than one million copies in its first week of release, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced today. The game launched last month and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

The beat ’em up had recreated the feel of the TMNT arcade classics with the modern addition of up to six players in online co-op. It also features new voicework from the voice actors of the original turtles lineup.

“TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funneling coins into the TMNT arcade cabinets as a kid,” said Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert in a press release. “We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of TMNT that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles’ battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play.”

The turtle team will be back in a new collection of retro games called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox platforms sometime later this year. It will include 13 games from the arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy era with new modes and online play.

Related Posts